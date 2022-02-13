Bunicorn (BUNI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $62,950.00

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Bunicorn coin can now be bought for about $0.0210 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. Bunicorn has a market cap of $589,390.01 and approximately $62,950.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00044826 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,930.90 or 0.06895937 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,553.58 or 1.00121646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00048297 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00049174 BTC.

Bunicorn Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Bunicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bunicorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bunicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

