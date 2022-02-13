Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Reaches Market Cap of $6.26 Million

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. In the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $6.26 million and approximately $76,268.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be bought for about $0.0140 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00044826 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,930.90 or 0.06895937 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,553.58 or 1.00121646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00048297 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00049174 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

