MD Financial Management Inc. Has $689,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 28.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,743 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth $58,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $140.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.24. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $221.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.32.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,824,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,287 shares of company stock valued at $18,537,187. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.