Putnam Investments LLC Has $17.68 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3,129.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 160,279 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,316 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $17,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 24,513.3% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22,062 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX opened at $93.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.76 and its 200-day moving average is $111.32. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $93.36 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $107.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.