Putnam Investments LLC Sells 5,917 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,917 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $13,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Allstate during the third quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL opened at $123.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $102.55 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 63.53%.

In related news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALL. Raymond James cut their price objective on Allstate from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

