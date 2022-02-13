Putnam Investments LLC Raises Position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 260,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $16,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MEG. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 47,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 22.6% during the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, CFO Allan Dicks sold 32,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $2,371,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Risi Field bought 7,275 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.71 per share, with a total value of $499,865.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MEG stock opened at $45.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.76. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a one year low of $36.70 and a one year high of $80.42.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.06.

Montrose Environmental Group Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

