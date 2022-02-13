Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 127,691 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 406,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 127,691 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $12,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Commercial Metals by 3.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $252,454.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $35.66 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $21.73 and a 52 week high of $38.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.32. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMC shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.78.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

