Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (RQI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSE RQI opened at $15.94 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RQI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,151,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,221,000 after purchasing an additional 279,379 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,424 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 174.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 77,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

