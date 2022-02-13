Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

Golub Capital BDC has decreased its dividend by 8.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Golub Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 98.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.2%.

Shares of GBDC opened at $15.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.58. Golub Capital BDC has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a current ratio of 8.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.60.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 110.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $148,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

