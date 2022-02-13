PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

PotlatchDeltic has increased its dividend by 4.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. PotlatchDeltic has a payout ratio of 79.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect PotlatchDeltic to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.3%.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $54.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.49. PotlatchDeltic has a 1-year low of $48.82 and a 1-year high of $65.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 33.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 176.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,062,000 after acquiring an additional 214,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

