British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Plans Dividend of GBX 54.45

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) announced a dividend on Friday, February 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 54.45 ($0.74) per share on Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $53.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BATS opened at GBX 3,368.50 ($45.55) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,939.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,737.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.78. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of GBX 2,478 ($33.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,373 ($45.61). The stock has a market capitalization of £77.30 billion and a PE ratio of 12.49.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BATS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($50.03) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,300 ($44.62) to GBX 3,400 ($45.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($43.95) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($52.74) target price on British American Tobacco in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,556 ($48.09).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

