RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.43

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €33.43 ($38.43) and traded as high as €37.40 ($42.99). RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €37.25 ($42.82), with a volume of 1,866,193 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is €35.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is €33.43.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

