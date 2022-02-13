Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.50

Shares of Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.50 and traded as high as C$6.74. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at C$6.55, with a volume of 45,443 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFX shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Canfor Pulp Products to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

The firm has a market cap of C$427.28 million and a P/E ratio of 9.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

