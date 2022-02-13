Short Interest in Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) Declines By 94.8%

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,400 shares, a decline of 94.8% from the January 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Cyren stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Cyren has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.50.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.46 million during the quarter. Cyren had a negative net margin of 63.77% and a negative return on equity of 104.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cyren by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,458,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cyren during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyren during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyren during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cyren during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 49.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYREN Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-based security solutions. Its products include web and electronic mail security, cyber intelligence suite, malware attack detection, mobile security, uniform resource locator filtering, phishing intelligence feed, and anti-spam. The company was founded by Amir Lev, Gideon Mantel, and Nahum Sharfman on February 10, 1991 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

