Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 350,073 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,150 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $12,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 82.1% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Corning in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW opened at $41.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.55.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Corning’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 77.42%.

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

