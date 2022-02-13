Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.11.

Several research firms have commented on D. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

NYSE D opened at $79.08 on Friday. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $81.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.57.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.50%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 449.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

