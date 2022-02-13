Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.91

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.91 and traded as high as $5.70. Glencore shares last traded at $5.54, with a volume of 17,221 shares trading hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $429.00 target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.91.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

