Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.48

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.48 and traded as high as $39.23. Steel Partners shares last traded at $38.55, with a volume of 7,887 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Steel Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.77 and its 200 day moving average is $33.48. The stock has a market cap of $814.91 million, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.84.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $392.11 million during the quarter.

In related news, President Jack L. Howard purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $175,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Jack L. Howard purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $593,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 63.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Steel Partners by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Partners by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Steel Partners by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 94,182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in Steel Partners by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Partners in the fourth quarter worth $389,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Partners Company Profile (NYSE:SPLP)

Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

