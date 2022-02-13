Short Interest in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Grows By 165.1%

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 321,300 shares, an increase of 165.1% from the January 15th total of 121,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley purchased 1,538,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $1,999,999.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley purchased 36,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $49,374.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,709,321 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,812. 6.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClearOne stock. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 362,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 1.93% of ClearOne at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLRO stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. ClearOne has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 million, a P/E ratio of 99.02 and a beta of 1.28.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $6.99 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered ClearOne from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

About ClearOne

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

