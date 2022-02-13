Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,620 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $13,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 90,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,286,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,757,000 after buying an additional 35,205 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 336,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 435,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 179,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.21.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $84.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.57 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The company has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.69.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.22%.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $3,475,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,470 shares of company stock worth $12,575,686. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

