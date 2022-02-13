Voya Investment Management LLC Has $13.40 Million Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $13,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,326,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,789,000 after purchasing an additional 125,279 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,169,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,471,000 after acquiring an additional 349,029 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,719,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,992,000 after acquiring an additional 642,869 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,472,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,514,000 after acquiring an additional 392,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,155,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,729,000 after acquiring an additional 86,315 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $66.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $72.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.82%.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

