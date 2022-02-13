Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lowered its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Twilio were worth $7,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Twilio by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Twilio by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners increased its position in Twilio by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 8,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Twilio by 48,347.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 23,207 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.78, for a total value of $4,266,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $675,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,944 shares of company stock valued at $17,879,147. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.64.

TWLO stock opened at $190.88 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.61 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The firm has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.64 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.74. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

