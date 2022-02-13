Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 21.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 6,584 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,543 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Investors Bancorp stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.29. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 31.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.12%.

In other news, EVP Paul Kalamaras sold 21,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $360,129.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $1,724,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 700,946 shares of company stock valued at $11,694,607. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

