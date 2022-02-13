FIL Ltd Sells 53,300 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

FIL Ltd reduced its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 254,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,300 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $9,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Stolper Co raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 48,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 72,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

STAG stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.94. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.42 and a 52-week high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 115.87%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

