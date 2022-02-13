Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKYE) Short Interest Up 2,175.0% in January

Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKYE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, an increase of 2,175.0% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,729,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SKYE opened at $0.03 on Friday. Skye Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09.

About Skye Bioscience

Skye Bioscience, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cannabinoid-based therapeutics. It focuses on the treatment of a spectrum of diseases, as well as utilizing bioengineering in the drug design. The company was founded on March 16, 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

