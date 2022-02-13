FIL Ltd Trims Stock Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

FIL Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 28.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,038 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Palomar were worth $10,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Palomar by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palomar by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Palomar by 1,468.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palomar alerts:

PLMR stock opened at $51.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.77 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.10. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50.

In related news, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $102,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,620. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

PLMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Palomar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palomar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.