Analysts Anticipate LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for LexinFintech’s earnings. LexinFintech reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that LexinFintech will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.94 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LexinFintech.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. LexinFintech had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 38.73%. The business had revenue of $460.75 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LX shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LexinFintech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.16.

LX stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $688.12 million, a PE ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85. LexinFintech has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in LexinFintech by 17,909.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7,701 shares during the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

LexinFintech Company Profile

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

