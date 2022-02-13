FIL Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

FIL Ltd cut its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751,918 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $11,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $51,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GO opened at $26.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of -0.19. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.11.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.