GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 85,145 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,145 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,578,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,635 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,715,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,184,000 after buying an additional 309,643 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,594,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,736,000 after buying an additional 534,349 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 4,794,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,704,000 after buying an additional 100,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,721,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,006,000 after buying an additional 1,012,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average of $12.51. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.07 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 9.62%. New York Community Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

