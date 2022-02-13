GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Stock Position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Silvergate Capital news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total transaction of $781,552.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Lempres acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.20 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

SI has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, upped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock opened at $117.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.29 and a 200 day moving average of $139.93. Silvergate Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.78 and a fifty-two week high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 44.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

