Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 382,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 165,362 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $27,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 193.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 65,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 50,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $84.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.22. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $91.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 43.61%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

