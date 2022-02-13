Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $169,000 in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 13,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 1.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 2.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 7.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Steelcase in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SCS opened at $11.94 on Friday. Steelcase Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 108.56 and a beta of 1.35.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Steelcase had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $738.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Steelcase’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is 527.32%.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

