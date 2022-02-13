Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $203,000 Investment in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 43,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 8.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 272,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 20,803 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 1,260.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,122,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,902,000 after buying an additional 3,819,322 shares during the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 164.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,511,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,496,000 after buying an additional 2,807,033 shares during the last quarter. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NexGen Energy stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 16.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 2.04. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $6.50.
NexGen Energy Company Profile
NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
