Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vidler Water Resources by 8.5% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vidler Water Resources by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vidler Water Resources by 16.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vidler Water Resources during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Vidler Water Resources by 47.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,667 shares during the period. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VWTR opened at $11.67 on Friday. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $16.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Vidler Water Resources had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 100.95%. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter.

Vidler Water Resources Profile

Vidler Water Resources, Inc engages in the development of water resource. It sells existing rights and storage credits in Northern Nevada, Southern Nevada, and Arizona. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

