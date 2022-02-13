Quadrature Capital Ltd Reduces Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 79.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,904 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

WHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.23.

Shares of WHR opened at $195.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $183.75 and a 12-month high of $257.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.30.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.64 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.