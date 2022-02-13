Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,373,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 639,625 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Welltower were worth $360,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 12.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter worth $664,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Welltower by 7.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,423,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,127,000 after purchasing an additional 601,859 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 7.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter valued at $435,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WELL opened at $80.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 77.03, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.65 and a 12 month high of $89.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

