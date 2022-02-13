Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 11.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,588,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281,133 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Canada Goose worth $342,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 48.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 32,056 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 178.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,451,000 after acquiring an additional 240,800 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 8.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 33.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 113,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 28,589 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the third quarter valued at $312,000. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose to C$50.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 67.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.56. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.52 and a 12 month high of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.52.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $586.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.52 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

