Morgan Stanley Has $324.63 Million Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,621,850 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,376 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cigna were worth $324,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cigna by 19,515.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Cigna by 203.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Cigna during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Cigna during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Cigna by 248.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

NYSE CI opened at $227.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.41%.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.39.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.