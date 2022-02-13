Morgan Stanley Has $313.49 Million Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,085,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 848,476 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $313,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Williams Companies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,309,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,158,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,988 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,224,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,944,110,000 after buying an additional 4,796,431 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,201,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $705,616,000 after buying an additional 805,296 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,090,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $676,795,000 after buying an additional 227,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 23,404,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $621,393,000 after buying an additional 387,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.85.

WMB opened at $30.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $31.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

