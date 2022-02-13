HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 35,476 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 69.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,476 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHQ. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $56,573,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,976,000. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 66.4% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,325,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,353,000 after buying an additional 529,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,421,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,066,000 after buying an additional 422,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $11,720,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $50.59 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $41.27 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.16.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.