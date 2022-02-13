HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 44,044 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 131.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,044 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Donaldson by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter worth about $34,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 719.4% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson stock opened at $53.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.32 and its 200 day moving average is $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.35. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $52.94 and a one year high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.51 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.13%.

In other Donaldson news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $220,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $493,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,440 shares of company stock worth $833,473. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

DCI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

