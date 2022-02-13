$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) to report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.37. Summit Materials posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Summit Materials.

SUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

In other news, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $168,468.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Summit Materials by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,873,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $378,948,000 after acquiring an additional 387,262 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Summit Materials by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,089,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,908,000 after acquiring an additional 192,878 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Summit Materials by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,947,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,161,000 after acquiring an additional 88,520 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Summit Materials by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,161,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Summit Materials by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,779,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,830,000 after acquiring an additional 92,006 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $34.76 on Friday. Summit Materials has a one year low of $22.94 and a one year high of $41.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

