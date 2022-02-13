14,757 Shares in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Wabash National during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Wabash National by 128.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Wabash National by 70,150.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Wabash National in the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Wabash National in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wabash National in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Wabash National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wabash National currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $203,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,372 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $87,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,222 shares of company stock worth $358,381 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

WNC stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. Wabash National Co. has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average is $16.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.74 million, a PE ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.69.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). Wabash National had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $479.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

