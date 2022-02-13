Trexquant Investment LP Trims Stock Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,667 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 113.3% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 808,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,307,000 after acquiring an additional 429,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 839,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,529,000 after acquiring an additional 55,682 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the second quarter worth about $8,949,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 47.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 260,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 84,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 34.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,666,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,526,000 after acquiring an additional 429,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Owens & Minor news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OMI stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.68. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $49.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.55.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment consists of the United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services businesses. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through production and kitting operations.

