Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,727 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 133,544 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPR. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 40.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 15.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 4,861.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,927 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TPR. Argus upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.43.

TPR stock opened at $39.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.68.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

