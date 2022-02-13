Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 528 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Lear were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Lear by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Lear by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LEA opened at $160.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.52. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $144.77 and a 1 year high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.70%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.29.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

