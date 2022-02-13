First Manhattan Co. Trims Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

First Manhattan Co. decreased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,373 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,418,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000.

NYSE BAMR opened at $58.91 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $85.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

