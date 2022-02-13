Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 207,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,298,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in IAA by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,713,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in IAA in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IAA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IAA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in IAA by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

IAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research downgraded shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of IAA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NYSE:IAA opened at $35.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.09. IAA, Inc. has a one year low of $34.45 and a one year high of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.63.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $548.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.71 million. IAA had a return on equity of 166.24% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

