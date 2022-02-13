Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 353,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,605,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 101.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 20.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TRN. Zacks Investment Research cut Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.82.

TRN opened at $30.09 on Friday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -141.54%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

