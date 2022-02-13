Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 215,469 Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 215,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,931,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the second quarter worth $54,184,336,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the third quarter worth $63,445,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 1,443.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 674,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,483,000 after buying an additional 630,730 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 42.8% during the third quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,101,000 after buying an additional 549,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the third quarter worth $17,843,000. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Adient from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.44.

Shares of ADNT opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.30. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $34.08 and a 12 month high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Adient had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adient plc will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

